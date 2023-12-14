Will Sam Lafferty find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

In eight of 29 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Panthers this season in one game (two shots).

Lafferty has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:34 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:14 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 12:34 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:28 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:48 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

