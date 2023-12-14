Will Sam Lafferty Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 14?
Will Sam Lafferty find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafferty stats and insights
- In eight of 29 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Panthers this season in one game (two shots).
- Lafferty has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Lafferty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:14
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|12:34
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|12:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|14:48
|Away
|L 5-2
Canucks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
