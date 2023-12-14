Thursday's NBA schedule includes Shaedon Sharpe's Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) playing at home against John Collins and the Utah Jazz (8-16) at Moda Center. It tips off at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

Location: Portland, Oregon

Arena: Moda Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Shaedon Sharpe vs. John Collins Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shaedon Sharpe John Collins Total Fantasy Pts 680.8 613.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 30.9 27.9 Fantasy Rank 56 72

Shaedon Sharpe vs. John Collins Insights

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Sharpe averages 18.8 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, making 42.6% of shots from the field and 36.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

The Trail Blazers' -150 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 106.5 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 113.3 per contest (15th in the league).

The 40.7 rebounds per game Portland averages rank 28th in the league, and are 4.5 fewer than the 45.2 its opponents record per contest.

The Trail Blazers knock down 12 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), 1.4 more than their opponents (10.6).

Portland has committed 15 turnovers per game (26th in NBA play) while forcing 15.8 (second in the league).

John Collins & the Jazz

Collins gets the Jazz 14.5 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

The Jazz put up 111.6 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 120 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -202 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

Utah prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It collects 46.8 rebounds per game (third in league) compared to its opponents' 42.4.

The Jazz connect on 13.3 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 35% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37%.

Utah loses the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 16.7 (30th in league) while its opponents average 11.8.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. John Collins Advanced Stats

Stat Shaedon Sharpe John Collins Plus/Minus Per Game -6.3 -8.5 Usage Percentage 22.9% 18.8% True Shooting Pct 55% 57.3% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 15.1% Assist Pct 15.6% 4.5%

