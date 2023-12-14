Shaedon Sharpe vs. John Collins and the Utah Jazz: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:45 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Thursday's NBA schedule includes Shaedon Sharpe's Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) playing at home against John Collins and the Utah Jazz (8-16) at Moda Center. It tips off at 10:00 PM ET.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Shaedon Sharpe vs. John Collins Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Shaedon Sharpe
|John Collins
|Total Fantasy Pts
|680.8
|613.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|30.9
|27.9
|Fantasy Rank
|56
|72
Shaedon Sharpe vs. John Collins Insights
Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers
- Sharpe averages 18.8 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, making 42.6% of shots from the field and 36.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Trail Blazers' -150 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 106.5 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 113.3 per contest (15th in the league).
- The 40.7 rebounds per game Portland averages rank 28th in the league, and are 4.5 fewer than the 45.2 its opponents record per contest.
- The Trail Blazers knock down 12 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), 1.4 more than their opponents (10.6).
- Portland has committed 15 turnovers per game (26th in NBA play) while forcing 15.8 (second in the league).
John Collins & the Jazz
- Collins gets the Jazz 14.5 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.
- The Jazz put up 111.6 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 120 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -202 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.4 points per game.
- Utah prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It collects 46.8 rebounds per game (third in league) compared to its opponents' 42.4.
- The Jazz connect on 13.3 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 35% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37%.
- Utah loses the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 16.7 (30th in league) while its opponents average 11.8.
Shaedon Sharpe vs. John Collins Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Shaedon Sharpe
|John Collins
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-6.3
|-8.5
|Usage Percentage
|22.9%
|18.8%
|True Shooting Pct
|55%
|57.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.6%
|15.1%
|Assist Pct
|15.6%
|4.5%
