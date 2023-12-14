The Utah Jazz (8-16) and Deandre Ayton's Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) play at Moda Center on Thursday, December 14, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 680.8 608.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 30.9 38.0 Fantasy Rank 56 -

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 5.6 boards per contest, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

The Trail Blazers' -150 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 106.5 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 113.3 per outing (15th in the league).

Portland grabs 40.7 rebounds per game (28th in the league) while conceding 45.2 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.5 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers connect on 12.0 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in the NBA). They are making 1.4 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 10.6 per game while shooting 33.0%.

Portland forces 15.8 turnovers per game (second in the league) while committing 15.0 (26th in NBA play).

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest.

The Jazz have a -202 scoring differential, falling short by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 111.6 points per game, 23rd in the league, and are giving up 120.0 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

Utah wins the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It collects 46.8 rebounds per game, third in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.4.

The Jazz knock down 13.3 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 35.0% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.0%.

Utah has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 16.7 per game (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (28th in league).

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game -6.3 -3.4 Usage Percentage 22.9% 24.6% True Shooting Pct 55.0% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 14.0% Assist Pct 15.6% 4.8%

