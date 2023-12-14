Will Teddy Blueger Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 14?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Teddy Blueger a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Blueger stats and insights
- Blueger has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Blueger has no points on the power play.
- Blueger averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 72 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blueger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|13:32
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.