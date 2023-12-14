The Utah Jazz (8-16) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) after losing six road games in a row. The Trail Blazers are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 115 - Jazz 110

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (- 3.5)

Trail Blazers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-5.0)

Trail Blazers (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.7

In the 2023-24 season, the Trail Blazers (11-11-0 ATS) and the Jazz (12-12-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Utah and its opponents do it more often (58.3% of the time) than Portland and its opponents (45.5%).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

While the Trail Blazers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 106.5 (second-worst), they rank 15th in the league with 113.3 points surrendered per contest.

Portland is grabbing only 40.7 boards per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 45.2 boards per contest (24th-ranked).

The Trail Blazers are averaging only 22 assists per game, which ranks worst in the league.

Although Portland is committing 15 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranks second-best in the league by forcing 15.8 turnovers per contest.

The Trail Blazers are making 12 treys per game (19th-ranked in league). They have a 34.6% shooting percentage (24th-ranked) from downtown.

