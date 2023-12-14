The Utah Jazz (8-16) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) after losing six straight road games. The Trail Blazers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Trail Blazers -3.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Portland and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 total points.

Portland has an average point total of 219.8 in its contests this year, 8.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Trail Blazers have gone 11-11-0 ATS this season.

This is the first time Portland will play as a favorite this season.

Portland has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -150.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Trail Blazers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Trail Blazers 5 22.7% 106.5 218.1 113.3 233.3 223.4 Jazz 14 58.3% 111.6 218.1 120 233.3 229.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have gone over the total five times.

Portland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered two times in eight games when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 14 games on the road.

The 106.5 points per game the Trail Blazers average are 13.5 fewer points than the Jazz give up (120).

When Portland puts up more than 120 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 11-11 0-0 10-12 Jazz 12-12 9-9 14-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Trail Blazers Jazz 106.5 Points Scored (PG) 111.6 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-5 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 120 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 5-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.