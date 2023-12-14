The Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report, including Deandre Ayton, heading into their Thursday, December 14 matchup with the Utah Jazz (8-16) at Moda Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Trail Blazers suffered a 132-127 loss to the Clippers. In the Trail Blazers' loss, Anfernee Simons led the way with a team-high 38 points (adding one rebound and four assists).

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee 0 0 0 Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Knee 17 4 6.1 Jerami Grant PF Out Concussion 22.1 3.8 2.2 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Knee 12.9 10.8 1.6

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: John Collins: Out (Illness), Keyonte George: Questionable (Ankle)

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -3.5 228.5

