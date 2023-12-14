How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (8-16) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) after losing six road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Jazz
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
- Portland is 2-2 when it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 28th.
- The Trail Blazers score 13.5 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Jazz give up (120.0).
- Portland is 1-1 when scoring more than 120.0 points.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Trail Blazers are scoring 5.1 fewer points per game (103.3) than they are in away games (108.4).
- Portland is giving up 113.4 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 more points than it is allowing on the road (113.3).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Trail Blazers have fared better when playing at home this season, making 12.4 per game, compared to 11.8 on the road. Meanwhile, they've posted a 31.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.3% mark on the road.
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Ishmail Wainright
|Out
|Knee
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jerami Grant
|Out
|Concussion
|Deandre Ayton
|Questionable
|Knee
