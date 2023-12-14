The Utah Jazz (8-16) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) after losing six road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Utah Jazz

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

Portland is 2-2 when it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 28th.

The Trail Blazers score 13.5 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Jazz give up (120.0).

Portland is 1-1 when scoring more than 120.0 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Trail Blazers are scoring 5.1 fewer points per game (103.3) than they are in away games (108.4).

Portland is giving up 113.4 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 more points than it is allowing on the road (113.3).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Trail Blazers have fared better when playing at home this season, making 12.4 per game, compared to 11.8 on the road. Meanwhile, they've posted a 31.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.3% mark on the road.

