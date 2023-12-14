Top Player Prop Bets for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz on December 14, 2023
The Portland Trail Blazers host the Utah Jazz at Moda Center on Thursday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Shaedon Sharpe, Collin Sexton and others in this game.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe Props
|PTS
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: +102)
- Sharpe has scored 18.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.7 points less than Thursday's over/under.
- Sharpe has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 1.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Collin Sexton Props
|PTS
|21.5 (Over: -110)
- Sexton's 13.2 points per game are 8.3 less than Thursday's over/under.
