On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Tyler Myers going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

  • Myers has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Panthers this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 72 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:12 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:01 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:40 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:06 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:58 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

