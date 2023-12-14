On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Will Borgen going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Borgen stats and insights

  • Borgen is yet to score through 30 games this season.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Borgen has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:37 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:26 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 7-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.