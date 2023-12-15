Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anchorage Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Anchorage, Alaska, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anchorage, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley View High School at Service High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM AKT on December 14
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nome-Beltz High School at West Anchorage High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM AKT on December 15
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumen Christi High School at Chugiak High School
- Game Time: 2:55 PM AKT on December 15
- Location: Sitka, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett High School at Ridgeline High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM AKT on December 15
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Rosery Academy at Birchwood Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AKT on December 15
- Location: Chugiak, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.