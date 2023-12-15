High school basketball is happening today in Anchorage, Alaska, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Anchorage, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Valley View High School at Service High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM AKT on December 14

8:30 PM AKT on December 14 Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Nome-Beltz High School at West Anchorage High School

Game Time: 12:45 PM AKT on December 15

12:45 PM AKT on December 15 Location: Wasilla, AK

Wasilla, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Lumen Christi High School at Chugiak High School

Game Time: 2:55 PM AKT on December 15

2:55 PM AKT on December 15 Location: Sitka, AK

Sitka, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Ridgeline High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM AKT on December 15

4:15 PM AKT on December 15 Location: Wasilla, AK

Wasilla, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Rosery Academy at Birchwood Christian High School