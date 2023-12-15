Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairbanks North Star Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:32 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Fairbanks North Star, Alaska today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Fairbanks North Star, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lathrop High School at Wasilla High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM AKT on December 15
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
