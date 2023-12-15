Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Matanuska-Susitna Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lathrop High School at Wasilla High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM AKT on December 15
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
