If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Anchorage, Alaska today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Anchorage, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hesperia High School at Service High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM AKT on December 15

8:30 PM AKT on December 15 Location: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Glennallen High School at Birchwood Christian High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM AKT on December 16

1:00 PM AKT on December 16 Location: Chugiak, AK

Chugiak, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Petersburg High School at Lumen Christi High School

Game Time: 3:55 PM AKT on December 16

3:55 PM AKT on December 16 Location: Sitka, AK

Sitka, AK How to Stream: Watch Here

Chugiak High School at Sitka High School