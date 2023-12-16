Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anchorage Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:32 AM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Anchorage, Alaska today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anchorage, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hesperia High School at Service High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM AKT on December 15
- Location: Anchorage, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glennallen High School at Birchwood Christian High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM AKT on December 16
- Location: Chugiak, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Petersburg High School at Lumen Christi High School
- Game Time: 3:55 PM AKT on December 16
- Location: Sitka, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chugiak High School at Sitka High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM AKT on December 16
- Location: Sitka, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
