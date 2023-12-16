When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuzmenko stats and insights

  • Kuzmenko has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:50 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 3-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.