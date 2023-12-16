Will Andrei Kuzmenko Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 16?
When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuzmenko stats and insights
- Kuzmenko has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Kuzmenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 3-1
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
