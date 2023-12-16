When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

Kuzmenko has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:50 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

