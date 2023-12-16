The Vancouver Canucks, including Andrei Kuzmenko, will be on the ice Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Kuzmenko are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 13:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In six of 27 games this year, Kuzmenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kuzmenko has a point in 14 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

Kuzmenko has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Kuzmenko goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 27 Games 4 17 Points 0 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

