Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

Dumoulin has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.

Dumoulin averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 63 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:15 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:17 Home W 7-1

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

