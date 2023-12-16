The Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to wager on Boeser's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brock Boeser vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

Boeser has a goal in 13 games this year out of 30 games played, including multiple goals six times.

In 22 of 30 games this season, Boeser has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 30 games this season, Boeser has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Boeser goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Boeser Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 30 Games 4 36 Points 3 22 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

