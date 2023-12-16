Canucks vs. Wild December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Minnesota Wild play the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), Mats Zuccarello and J.T. Miller should be two of the most exciting players to watch.
Canucks vs. Wild Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Wild (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSN,BSWI,NHL Network
Canucks Players to Watch
- Miller has scored 15 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 28 assists (0.9 per game), taking 2.3 shots per game and shooting 22.1%. This places him among the leaders for Vancouver with 43 total points (1.4 per game).
- Quinn Hughes is a top contributor for Vancouver, with 39 total points this season. In 30 contests, he has netted nine goals and provided 30 assists.
- This season, Elias Pettersson has 11 goals and 27 assists for Minnesota.
- In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 5-2-1 this season, amassing 231 saves and giving up 22 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).
Wild Players to Watch
- Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's top contributors (28 points), via registered six goals and 22 assists.
- Kirill Kaprizov has chipped in with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists).
- Joel Eriksson Ek has posted 14 goals and seven assists for Minnesota.
- Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 4-5-2. He has given up 36 goals (3.29 goals against average) and racked up 282 saves.
Canucks vs. Wild Stat Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|19th
|3.04
|Goals Scored
|3.83
|1st
|20th
|3.26
|Goals Allowed
|2.47
|3rd
|15th
|30.4
|Shots
|27.8
|29th
|16th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|30
|13th
|21st
|17.2%
|Power Play %
|26.67%
|5th
|32nd
|71.58%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.6%
|24th
