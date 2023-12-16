When the Minnesota Wild play the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), Mats Zuccarello and J.T. Miller should be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Canucks vs. Wild Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller has scored 15 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 28 assists (0.9 per game), taking 2.3 shots per game and shooting 22.1%. This places him among the leaders for Vancouver with 43 total points (1.4 per game).

Quinn Hughes is a top contributor for Vancouver, with 39 total points this season. In 30 contests, he has netted nine goals and provided 30 assists.

This season, Elias Pettersson has 11 goals and 27 assists for Minnesota.

In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 5-2-1 this season, amassing 231 saves and giving up 22 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).

Wild Players to Watch

Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's top contributors (28 points), via registered six goals and 22 assists.

Kirill Kaprizov has chipped in with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists).

Joel Eriksson Ek has posted 14 goals and seven assists for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 4-5-2. He has given up 36 goals (3.29 goals against average) and racked up 282 saves.

Canucks vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 19th 3.04 Goals Scored 3.83 1st 20th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.47 3rd 15th 30.4 Shots 27.8 29th 16th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30 13th 21st 17.2% Power Play % 26.67% 5th 32nd 71.58% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 24th

