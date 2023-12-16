The Minnesota Wild (11-12-4) host the Vancouver Canucks (20-9-1), who have won four in a row, on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.

Canucks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-110) Canucks (-110) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been listed as an underdog 13 times this season, and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.

This season Vancouver has won nine of its 15 games, or 60.0%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this contest implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Canucks.

Vancouver has played 20 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Canucks vs Wild Additional Info

Canucks vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 82 (26th) Goals 115 (1st) 88 (15th) Goals Allowed 74 (5th) 16 (21st) Power Play Goals 28 (2nd) 27 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (23rd)

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks went 7-3-0 over its last 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Four of Vancouver's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Canucks total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are averaging 9.5 goals, 1.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Canucks have the league's highest-scoring offense (115 total goals, 3.8 per game).

The Canucks' 74 total goals conceded (only 2.5 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the league.

Their league-leading goal differential is +41.

