Canucks vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:49 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (11-12-4) host the Vancouver Canucks (20-9-1), who have won four in a row, on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.
Canucks vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-110)
|Canucks (-110)
|6
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have been listed as an underdog 13 times this season, and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.
- This season Vancouver has won nine of its 15 games, or 60.0%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this contest implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Canucks.
- Vancouver has played 20 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Canucks vs Wild Additional Info
Canucks vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|82 (26th)
|Goals
|115 (1st)
|88 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|74 (5th)
|16 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|28 (2nd)
|27 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (23rd)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- The Canucks went 7-3-0 over its last 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- Four of Vancouver's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Canucks total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are averaging 9.5 goals, 1.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canucks have the league's highest-scoring offense (115 total goals, 3.8 per game).
- The Canucks' 74 total goals conceded (only 2.5 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Their league-leading goal differential is +41.
