Player props are available for Mats Zuccarello and J.T. Miller, among others, when the Minnesota Wild host the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Miller's 15 goals and 28 assists in 30 games for Vancouver add up to 43 total points on the season.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Devils Dec. 5 1 2 3 4

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Quinn Hughes has collected 39 points this season, with nine goals and 30 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 3 3 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Vancouver's Elias Pettersson is among the leaders on the team with 38 total points (11 goals and 27 assists).

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 2 3 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Zuccarello has been a major player for Minnesota this season, with 28 points in 27 games.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 0 1 1 2

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Kirill Kaprizov has picked up 24 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 1 1 2 5

