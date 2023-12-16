How to Watch the Canucks vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:12 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild will host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, December 16, with the Canucks victorious in four consecutive games.
You can watch BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network to take in the action as the Canucks attempt to beat the Wild.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Canucks vs Wild Additional Info
Canucks vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|Wild
|2-0 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks' total of 74 goals allowed (just 2.5 per game) is fifth in the league.
- The Canucks are the league's highest scorers, with 115 goals (3.8 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 35 goals over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|30
|15
|28
|43
|16
|14
|53.9%
|Quinn Hughes
|30
|9
|30
|39
|20
|15
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|30
|11
|27
|38
|11
|15
|50%
|Brock Boeser
|30
|22
|14
|36
|12
|11
|25%
|Filip Hronek
|30
|2
|25
|27
|24
|7
|-
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild rank 15th in goals against, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
- The Wild's 82 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|27
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|27
|8
|16
|24
|32
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|27
|14
|7
|21
|8
|13
|49.4%
|Marco Rossi
|27
|10
|7
|17
|7
|10
|40.8%
|Matthew Boldy
|20
|8
|9
|17
|15
|19
|34.6%
