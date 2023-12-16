The Minnesota Wild will host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, December 16, with the Canucks victorious in four consecutive games.

You can watch BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network to take in the action

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream:

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Canucks vs Wild Additional Info

Canucks vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2023 Canucks Wild 2-0 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 74 goals allowed (just 2.5 per game) is fifth in the league.

The Canucks are the league's highest scorers, with 115 goals (3.8 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 30 15 28 43 16 14 53.9% Quinn Hughes 30 9 30 39 20 15 - Elias Pettersson 30 11 27 38 11 15 50% Brock Boeser 30 22 14 36 12 11 25% Filip Hronek 30 2 25 27 24 7 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 15th in goals against, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Wild's 82 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 26th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.

Wild Key Players