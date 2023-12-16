The Minnesota Wild (11-12-4) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected close matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (20-9-1), who have -105 moneyline odds. The contest on Saturday begins at 2:00 PM ET from Xcel Energy Center on BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.

Canucks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Canucks vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs Wild Additional Info

Canucks vs. Wild Betting Trends

Vancouver has played 20 games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Wild have won 63.6% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (7-4).

The Canucks have secured an upset victory in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Minnesota is 7-4 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (63.6% win percentage).

Vancouver has 13 games this season playing as the underdog by -105 or longer, and is 8-5 in those contests.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 2-7-1 6.4 2.90 1.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.90 1.90 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 4-6-0 6.5 3.50 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.50 2.30 6 19.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-0 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

