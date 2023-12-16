Will Eeli Tolvanen Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 16?
Should you bet on Eeli Tolvanen to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Tolvanen stats and insights
- Tolvanen has scored in seven of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 63 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Tolvanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:40
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|L 5-1
Kraken vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
