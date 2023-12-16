Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Does a bet on Tolvanen intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:05 per game on the ice, is +2.

Tolvanen has scored a goal in seven of 31 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tolvanen has a point in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Tolvanen has an assist in 12 of 31 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Tolvanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 34.5% chance of Tolvanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 63 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 31 Games 2 20 Points 0 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

