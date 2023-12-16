In the upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Elias Pettersson to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson has scored in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 16.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:08 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:45 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:37 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:56 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:33 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.