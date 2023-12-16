Elias Pettersson will be among those in action Saturday when his Vancouver Canucks play the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to bet on Pettersson's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Elias Pettersson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus this season, in 19:44 per game on the ice, is +8.

In nine of 30 games this season, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 21 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points 11 times.

In 17 of 30 games this season, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pettersson goes over his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Pettersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 30 Games 4 38 Points 0 11 Goals 0 27 Assists 0

