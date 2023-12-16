On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Filip Hronek going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.

Hronek averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:44 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:54 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:04 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:32 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:42 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 26:27 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 28:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:28 Away W 5-1

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

