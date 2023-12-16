On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Filip Hronek going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hronek stats and insights

  • Hronek has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.
  • Hronek averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:44 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:54 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:04 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:32 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:42 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 26:27 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 28:46 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:28 Away W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.