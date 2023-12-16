The Vancouver Canucks, including Filip Hronek, will be on the ice Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Thinking about a wager on Hronek? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Filip Hronek vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek has averaged 24:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +21).

In two of 30 games this season, Hronek has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Hronek has a point in 21 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Hronek has an assist in 20 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Hronek's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hronek Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 30 Games 4 27 Points 0 2 Goals 0 25 Assists 0

