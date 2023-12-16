Will Ian Cole Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 16?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Ian Cole a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Cole stats and insights
- Cole is yet to score through 30 games this season.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Cole has no points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Cole recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|22:26
|Away
|W 5-1
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
