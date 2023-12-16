Will Ilya Mikheyev Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 16?
When the Vancouver Canucks play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mikheyev stats and insights
- In eight of 26 games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.
- Mikheyev has scored one goal on the power play.
- Mikheyev's shooting percentage is 18.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mikheyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.