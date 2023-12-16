When the Vancouver Canucks play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

In eight of 26 games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Mikheyev has scored one goal on the power play.

Mikheyev's shooting percentage is 18.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:41 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:30 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:53 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 13:09 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:20 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:05 Away W 5-1

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

