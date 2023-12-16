Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Mikheyev in that upcoming Canucks-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev has averaged 14:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mikheyev has a point in 13 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Mikheyev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 26 games played.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Mikheyev hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 26 Games 3 16 Points 0 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

