Will J.T. Miller Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 16?
On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is J.T. Miller going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Miller stats and insights
- Miller has scored in 15 of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play he has seven goals, plus 12 assists.
- Miller's shooting percentage is 22.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|18:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|3
|1
|2
|21:08
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|20:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|3
|0
|3
|20:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.