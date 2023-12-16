J.T. Miller will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild play at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Does a wager on Miller intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

J.T. Miller vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller has averaged 19:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).

Miller has a goal in 15 games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Miller has a point in 23 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Miller has an assist in 16 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Miller goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Miller has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 30 Games 4 43 Points 0 15 Goals 0 28 Assists 0

