On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jamie Oleksiak going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

In two of 31 games this season, Oleksiak has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

Oleksiak has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have allowed 63 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:41 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

