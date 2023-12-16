Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Eberle are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jordan Eberle vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:49 per game on the ice, is -9.

Eberle has a goal in three games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eberle has a point in 10 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

Eberle has an assist in nine of 28 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Eberle hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 63 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +31.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 28 Games 4 14 Points 7 3 Goals 1 11 Assists 6

