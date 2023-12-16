The Los Angeles Kings (16-6-4) have -145 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Seattle Kraken (10-14-7), who have +120 odds, on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kraken vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Kings Betting Trends

Seattle has played 19 games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Kings are 12-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Kraken have been an underdog in 20 games this season, with six upset wins (30.0%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Los Angeles has compiled an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Seattle is 5-7 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.1 3.1 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.1 2 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-6-2 5-5 4-5-1 6.2 2.4 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-6-2 2.4 2.6 4 12.5% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

