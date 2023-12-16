When the Los Angeles Kings play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET), Kevin Fiala and Oliver Bjorkstrand will be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

Kraken vs. Kings Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Bjorkstrand is a key offensive option for Seattle, with 24 points this season, as he has recorded nine goals and 15 assists in 31 games.

Vince Dunn is a key contributor for Seattle, with 24 total points this season. In 31 games, he has scored four goals and provided 20 assists.

This season, Seattle's Eeli Tolvanen has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a record of 5-5-6 in 17 games this season, conceding 42 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 398 saves and a .905 save percentage, 30th in the league.

Kings Players to Watch

Fiala has been a major player for Los Angeles this season, collecting 26 points in 26 games.

Adrian Kempe is another key contributor for Los Angeles, with 26 points (one per game) -- scoring nine goals and adding 17 assists.

Anze Kopitar has scored 11 goals and added 15 assists in 26 games for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (4-1-2) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .870% save percentage (66th in league).

Kraken vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 3rd 3.62 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 2nd 2.42 Goals Allowed 3.19 17th 4th 33.2 Shots 30.2 19th 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 28.4 6th 15th 20.88% Power Play % 20.83% 16th 2nd 87.95% Penalty Kill % 77.91% 22nd

