Will Matthew Beniers score a goal when the Seattle Kraken face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

In four of 31 games this season, Beniers has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Beniers averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 63 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:10 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 20:03 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW

