The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is slated for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zadorov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

Zadorov has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Zadorov has zero points on the power play.

Zadorov averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.0%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

