Will Nikita Zadorov Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 16?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is slated for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zadorov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadorov stats and insights
- Zadorov has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Zadorov has zero points on the power play.
- Zadorov averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.0%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Zadorov recent games
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
