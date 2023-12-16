The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Nils Aman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

Aman is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).

Aman has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

