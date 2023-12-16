Will Nils Aman Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 16?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Nils Aman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Aman stats and insights
- Aman is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).
- Aman has no points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
