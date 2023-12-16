Will Nils Hoglander Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 16?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Nils Hoglander a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoglander stats and insights
- Hoglander has scored in nine of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
- Hoglander has zero points on the power play.
- Hoglander's shooting percentage is 24.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Hoglander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|13:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:54
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 5-1
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
