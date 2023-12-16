Should you wager on Oliver Bjorkstrand to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

  • In eight of 31 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus seven assists.
  • He has a 10.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have allowed 63 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 13:30 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.