Alaska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Petersburg Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:35 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Petersburg, Alaska today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Petersburg, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Petersburg High School at Lumen Christi High School
- Game Time: 3:55 PM AKT on December 16
- Location: Sitka, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.