Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Petersburg, Alaska today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Petersburg, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Petersburg High School at Lumen Christi High School

  • Game Time: 3:55 PM AKT on December 16
  • Location: Sitka, AK
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.