Can we count on Phillip Di Giuseppe scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

In three of 28 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.

Di Giuseppe averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:34 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:06 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:51 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 2-0 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:23 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

