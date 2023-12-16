There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Luton Town taking on AFC Bournemouth.

Luton Town journeys to play AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: AFC Bournemouth (-225)

AFC Bournemouth (-225) Underdog: Luton Town (+600)

Luton Town (+600) Draw: (+380)

Watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace journeys to face Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Manchester City (-525)

Manchester City (-525) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+1300)

Crystal Palace (+1300) Draw: (+650)

Watch Newcastle United vs Fulham

Fulham is on the road to play Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Newcastle United (-115)

Newcastle United (-115) Underdog: Fulham (+300)

Fulham (+300) Draw: (+290)

Watch Chelsea FC vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United is on the road to play Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Chelsea FC (-400)

Chelsea FC (-400) Underdog: Sheffield United (+1000)

Sheffield United (+1000) Draw: (+550)

Watch Burnley FC vs Everton FC

Everton FC is on the road to match up with Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

Favorite: Everton FC (+110)

Everton FC (+110) Underdog: Burnley FC (+255)

Burnley FC (+255) Draw: (+245)

