Will Quinn Hughes Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 16?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Quinn Hughes a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- In eight of 30 games this season, Hughes has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and 15 assists.
- Hughes averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.0%.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|3
|0
|3
|22:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|27:57
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|26:41
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|22:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|27:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|29:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Away
|W 5-1
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
