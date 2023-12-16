For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Quinn Hughes a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In eight of 30 games this season, Hughes has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and 15 assists.

Hughes averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.0%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 22:25 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:57 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 26:41 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:40 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:33 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:37 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 29:49 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:36 Away W 5-1

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

