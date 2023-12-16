Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. If you'd like to wager on Hughes' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Quinn Hughes vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of +25, while averaging 24:29 on the ice per game.

Hughes has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 21 of 30 games this season, Hughes has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 30 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.1%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 30 Games 4 39 Points 1 9 Goals 0 30 Assists 1

