Will Ryker Evans find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ryker Evans score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 63 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17.0 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

